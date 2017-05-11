Do not make unsustainable promises, Church commission tells politicians

File photo: Daniel CIlia

Political parties should not make unsustainable promises which would later turn out to be detrimental to all, especially the most vulnerable, the Church Environment Commission has appealed.

In a statement in which it made 20 proposals to political parties, the commission focused extensively on the proposal of a tunnel between Malta and Gozo saying that before a decision was taken, options that offered an alternative should be studied, including the possibility of a faster service which ferried passengers and vehicles to Grand Harbour and other destinations.

The commission appealed to the parties to promise to commit themselves to protect the natural environment, outside development zones, the historical built heritage and buildings that had architectural value. with laws and policies.

This, it said, should be done with laws and policies that did not contain loopholes.

The church's proposals, which can be read in the pdf link below, include giving veto powers to the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

It called for a revision of planning policies relating to developments in the countryside as well as of development plans and planning policies. It also called for policies on noise, light, and, the use of illegal establishments for political and philanthropic purposes.

Members of Parliament, it said, should submit written declarations relating to applications for permits and positions they held in companies and private enterprises.

The Church Commission said there should be a study on national property and no secret promises should be made between political parties and individuals.

Moreover, no promises should be made relating to particular land-use projects of specific land.