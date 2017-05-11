Busuttil to present kickbacks evidence before second magistrate tomorrow
Schembri is denying having received money from sale of passports
Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will appear before a magistrate tomorrow to present his evidence about kickbacks which Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s chief of staff, allegedly received from the sale of Maltese passports.
READ: Schembri accused of passport sale kickbacks by Busuttil
Last month, Dr Busuttil had presented his evidence to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, the inquiring magistrate leading a probe into claims that Michelle Muscat, the prime minister’s wife, was the beneficial owner of Egrant, a secret Panamanian company.
Magistrate Bugeja then decreed that the allegations should be the focus of a separate inquiry, headed by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.
In a tweet this afternoon, Dr Busuttil said he will present his evidence in court tomorrow.
Mr Schembri and Mrs Muscat are denying the claims.
