Thursday, May 11, 2017, 17:42

Busuttil to present kickbacks evidence before second magistrate tomorrow

Schembri is denying having received money from sale of passports

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will appear before a magistrate tomorrow to present his evidence about kickbacks which Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s chief of staff, allegedly received from the sale of Maltese passports.

Last month, Dr Busuttil had presented his evidence to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, the inquiring magistrate leading a probe into claims that Michelle Muscat, the prime minister’s wife, was the beneficial owner of Egrant, a secret Panamanian company.

Magistrate Bugeja then decreed that the allegations should be the focus of a separate inquiry, headed by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

In a tweet this afternoon, Dr Busuttil said he will present his evidence in court tomorrow. 

Mr Schembri and Mrs Muscat are denying the claims. 

