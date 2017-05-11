Michael Briguglio offers resignation from AD

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Michael Briguglio has offered his resignation from Alternattiva Demokratika, saying that he disagrees with the party's decision not join the coalition against the Labour Party.

He announced his decision on his Facebook page, after having suggested over the past days that people should vote for the Nationalist Party, Democratic Party coalition.

The former chairman of the Green Party still serves as an AD councillor on the Sliema council.

The post was uploaded after The Malta Independent this morning said AD was distancing itself from his view.

"Arnold Cassola said AD members should follow the decisions of the executive. Fair enough, though I do not consider this to be an end in itself when essential principles are involved. And Greens tend to prize open dialogue. For example, ex-French Green leader Danny Cohn Bendit publicly supported Macron and not the Socialists (who were supported by the Greens) in the recent French presidential election," he said on his Facebook page today.

I respect their decision not to join the coalition but I disagree with it. I reiterate that the only possible way to remove the Panamagang from power is through #ForzaNazzjonali.

"When I appeal to AD to join the coalition I am also reflecting the opinion of a number of members, ex-members, ex-candidates and green sympathisers who are constantly communicating with me about their preoccupation with #Malta's current situation. In any case, I recently offered my resignation as AD member. This will be my final post on AD and the elections. I respect their decision not to join the coalition but I disagree with it. I reiterate that the only possible way to remove the Panamagang from power is through #ForzaNazzjonali. And the latter is also proposing some great progressive policies. My only interest in the whole matter is to live in a normal European country."

Dr Briguglio, who has been attending meetings called by the Nationalist Party, gave no indication that he would be joining any other party.

Dr Briguglio started his political activism in 1994 with Moviment Graffitti, and has remained active in various environmental, social and civil rights campaigns and organisations.

He first contested the elections with AD, unsuccessfully, in 2003 but was elected to the Sliema Local Council, retaining his seat in 2006, 2012 and 2013.