When push comes to shove

Tragically, Malta’s reputation as an attractive, modern European country, so painstakingly nurtured by the previous government, is being dealt blow after blow with a huge potential risk to our economy and our jobs.

Besides, our democratic way of life, so bitterly fought for and won by previous generations and leaders, is being undermined by the systematic weakening or near total collapse of our institutions.

Is this the country we wish to pass on to our children and our younger generations? Marlene Farrugia, Godfrey Farrugia and others have set us all a shining example of true patriotism. Other prominent people, who can influence so many others, are called to stand up and be counted and speak out clearly. They owe as much to us and their country.

However, our sole human efforts do not suffice in such a difficult, critical hour. When Jesus’s disciples couldn’t work a particularly difficult miracle, Jesus told them that in such dire circumstances only prayer could prevail.

Hence, all men and women of goodwill should unite in fervent prayer to our heavenly Father and Our Lady for their powerful intervention. Both Holy Scripture as well as the history of the Church amply prove the tremendous power of prayer.