Mothers – the best gift

This coming Mother’s Day, let us all remember that a mother is she who wears a smile when she should be screaming her head off, sings when she should be sobbing, cries when happy, and laughs to bury her nervous feeling, who strives for what she believes in, resists injustice, does not take no for an answer when believing in a better solution.

A mother is she who does away with shoes so her offspring may have theirs, goes to the doctor with a frightened friend, loves unconditionally, cries when her offspring excel and is happy when her friends succeed, who shares happiness when she gets to know about a new birth or marriage, is broken hearted when her friend passes away, is sorrowful at the death of a family member.

A mother is she who stays firm when she thinks she has no more strength, who knows that an embrace or kiss can heal a broken heart, who comes in all sizes, colour and shape, who drives, flies, walks, runs towards you or contacts you electronically to show you how much she cares, and whose heart makes the world go round!

A mother does more than simply give birth, for she instils happiness and hope, has compassion and ideals, is full of moral support for her family and friends, and has a lot to say and a lot to give.