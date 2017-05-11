Health issues

Mater Dei Hospital and its starlets the polyclinics or health centres are spread out in towns and villages. They have all been praised for providing excellent service.

The health ministries have done their best to organise their departments well in avoiding delays. The dates of appointments are well kept. Any justified complaints are solved in the shortest time possible. Though parking problems arise in Mater Dei, the fault arises from people’s affluence and their distaste or laziness in waiting for public transport.

Though people are well served, yet private clinics and dispensaries are inundated with waiting crowds and queues of prospective patients. They stay in wait of highly qualified experts and general practitioners. Patients seek these physicians of their own free will, not because they are made to. What drives people to make such choices?

Is it a psychological tendency to believe that they get better treatment and unhindered attention? Is it in the nature of verbal publicity that spreads reputation, naturally against payment? Patients come from all walks of life but can they all afford stiff fees, which of course the experts deserve?

People’s first preferences should be Mater Dei and health clinics. However can these institutions cater for all ailments and all patients including hypochondriacs, or those who think they are perpetually and habitually sick? Democratically people’s choices depend on their wisdom and ability to decide what is best for them.

On a personal note I needed ophthalmic advice as I was becoming visually impaired. After a thorough examination, I was not suggested further appointments. Instead the ophthalmic surgeon suggested hospital visits under his care. My treatment consisted of a course of injections in both eyes. The treatment was successful. But he did not discharge me completely. I visit hospital every six months. Conscience does make gentlemen of us all.