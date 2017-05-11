Sporting briefs

GODIN: Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin has been banned for three league matches following his red card against Eibar on Saturday. The Uruguayan was shown two yellow cards in two minutes towards the end of Atletico’s 1-0 win for protesting, the second time for telling an assistant referee to “wear glasses”, according to the referee’s report.

MIRALLAS: Everton forward Kevin Mirallas will sign a new long-term contract with the club, according to chairman Bill Kenwright. Kenwright made the announcement at the Toffees’ end-of-season player awards night at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. “Chairman Bill Kenwright confirms Kevin Mirallas is set to sign a new ‘long-term’ contract,” the club stated on Twitter.

SABATINI: Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has joined Jiangsu Suning as technical director, the struggling Chinese Super League side said yesterday. The 62-year-old, will be in overall charge of soccer at the Chinese side, who are at the bottom of the domestic standings but became the first to qualify for the knockout phase of the Asian Champions League as a representative of the Chinese Super League.

STAM: Jaap Stam admits he does not know if he will still be Reading boss next season. The Dutchman is understood to have plenty of admirers in the Premier League after guiding the Royals to third in the Championship in his first campaign as a manager. Stam said: “I still have a contract for another season and there’s nothing going on.’’

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP: Brechin City vs Raith Rovers 1-1; Airdrieonians vs Alloa 1-0.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE: Montrose vs Peterhead 1-1; Annan Athletic vs Forfar Athletic 2-2.