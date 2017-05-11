Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton yesterday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of what had been a cagey game, selling the Saints defence a dummy before finishing left-footed for his 20th goal of the season, before Giroud headed a second with seven minutes remaining.
It was a fairly dismal evening for a Southampton side who had drawn their previous two games 0-0 and mustered few chances in another largely toothless display.
Arsenal moved above Manchester United into fifth on 66 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with both having played 35 games. Arsene Wenger’s side will also hope to reel in Liverpool, who have 70 points from 36.
Next fixtures
Tomorrow: 20.45 Everton vs Watford; 21.00 West Brom vs Chelsea.
Saturday: 13.30 Manchester City vs Leicester City; 16.00 Bournemouth vs Burnley, Middlesbrough vs Southampton, Sunderland vs Swansea City; 18.30 Stoke City vs Arsenal.
Sunday: 13.00 Crystal Palace vs Hull City; 15.15 West Ham United vs Liverpool; 17.30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.