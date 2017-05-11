Football news

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will return before the start of the pre-season from a foot injury that has sidelined him since February, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 26, has suffered from recurring heel and foot injuries since the turn of the year and has made just six appearances for the Premier League club in 2017.

“It is too early to say,” Klopp said. “Next season is the latest moment of course but anything can happen. We stay positive because he is strong.

“The moment someone gives him the green light he will be back in a second because of his attitude and character. I am not thinking about the start of pre-season but that would be the latest moment he is back.

Jagielka uncertain about future

Everton captain Phil Jagielka (picture) has said his future at the club remains uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

With manager Ronald Koeman’s wanting to strengthen his defence in the upcoming transfer window, defender Jagielka said he still has more to offer after 10 years at the club.

“It is not really about me and what I hope,” Jagielka told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, I will get time off with the rest of the lads and prepare myself to go back for pre-season and see where the land lies.

“I have got at least one more year on my contract and I feel as though I have got a lot more football in me.”

Martinez out with broken collarbone

Bayern Munich central defender Javi Martinez will miss the last two matches of the season after breaking his left collarbone during a mountain hiking trip in Spain, the German champions said yesterday.

The 28-year-old Spain international already underwent surgery on Tuesday and will not play again this season, Bayern said, adding injured keeper Manuel Neuer and his replacement Sven Ulreich were also out for the remainder of the campaign.

Bayern have, however, already secured their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title more than a week ago.

United silent on Pogba probe

Manchester United have refused to shed any light on reports that FIFA is investigating Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer from Juventus.

The world governing body has reportedly asked United for clarification on all aspects of Pogba’s £89m move to United last summer.

It is believed to be linked to newspaper claims that agent Mino Raiola pocketed £41 million from the deal that took the France international to Old Trafford.

A Manchester United spokesman said: ‘We don’t comment on contracts, FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was completed last August.”

Real Betis sack coach Sanchez

Real Betis have sacked coach Victor Sanchez del Amo and replaced him with former captain Alexis Trujillo for the final two games of the season.

Betis decided to make a managerial change in the wake of Monday’s 4-0 defeat at struggling Leganes - the club’s third successive loss and sixth in eight matches. That run has left Betis 15th in LaLiga, although they are safe from relegation as they lie 10 points clear of the bottom three.

Trujillo, the club’s technical secretary, will take charge for the matches against Atletico Madrid and Sporting Gijon.

Mbappe advised to stay put

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has been advised by France’s assistant coach Guy Stephan to stay with the club for at least another year after saying he would decide his future in the summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Mbappe after his spectacular season.

France coach Didier Deschamps called Mbappe into his senior squad for the first time in March, but Deschamps’ assistant Stephan told L’Equipe TV: “From experience, I would have a tendency to say to him to stay at Monaco, to become a full first-team member.”