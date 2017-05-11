University's collaboration with German Business School

The Department of Management has concluded the April-May 2017 edition of HNU NeuUlm University's MBA International Extension Programme.

This intensive two-week programme of applied management masterclasses, seminars and industry visits, is run by the department bi-annually and rides on the back of a longstanding alliance and ongoing collaboration between the University of Malta's Department of Management and HNU’s Department of Business and Economics.

Over the two-week period, the German MBA participants, were also engaged on an extended strategy live case study under the direction of Dr Nathaniel Massa.

This practice-based business project entailed meetings, analysis and direct interaction with the top management team of a collaborating case organisation – addressing their challenges and dynamic realities, finally presenting a strategic review, findings and recommendations to the company’s board and management.

During this edition, winery Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker Ltd was the enterprise partner for the strategy live case study.