Thursday, May 11, 2017, 15:05

Consultation launched on EU company law

Rules are not up to speed with the digital age

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on how to improve EU company law.

"EU company law rules are not up to speed with the digital age and businesses still struggle with uncertainties in many cross-border situations. We need to provide modern and clear rules. And we need a modern approach towards administering them: Companies should be able to use digital tools at every step, from registration to filing, and when communicating with shareholders," Commissioner Vera Jourová said.

The initiative aims to make the internal market simpler and fairer by allowing a greater use of digital tools, by providing clearer and legally certain EU procedures for some cross-border operations and by ensuring more effective protection through safeguards and improved access to relevant information for all stakeholders concerned, in particular for creditors and employees. It would also seek to fight against the abuses of social rights and possibilities of fraud.

The consultation is available here and will be open until the August 6.

