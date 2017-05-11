Konnekt a Gold sponsor at FinanceMalta conference

Konnekt Search & Selection will be one of the Gold sponsors at this year's FinanceMalta 10th Annual Conference.

The conference is titled 'Malta's Financial Services Industry - Taking the Next Quantum Leap' taking place on May 18.

The annual conference aims to provide insight for industry professionals to achieve and maintain a high level of excellence in their daily work practices and methodologies.

The full-day conference will be hosted by FinanceMalta at the Hilton in St Julian's, with the aim of discussing the contemporary and current topics that are affecting the financial services industry, while also allowing for networking between attendees.

Konnekt's Finance & Legal team of Recruitment Specialists will be attending this event.

A total of 39 speakers will take party in the conference. These speakers, who hail from various sectors within the financial industry, will be sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Workshops focusing on pensions, crowdfunding/venture capital, and Fintech will also be held on both days, for the delegates in attendance.

"We strive to provide a holistic approach to companies seeking our services and events of this nature always help to ensure we are aware of the ever-changing challenges the industry faces,” said Lara Camilleri, finance and legal recruitment manager.

