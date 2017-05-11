Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arizona (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Danit from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Guatemala from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Saturday.

The Safmarine Benguela from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Sonia from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & son Ltd) and the Max Venture from Catania to Rijeka (Sullivan Shipping) on Sunday.

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda, the Analena from Tunis to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.