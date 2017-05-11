Watch: Full employment, but at what cost? (ARTE)
Unemployment may be lower, but what about stability?
A report on the United Kingdom and Germany, where the unemployment rate is less than 6 percent. In France and Italy, it remains at the 10 percent mark, and in Spain, it is closer to 20 percent. But this Anglo-German success story has more to it than meets the eye.
In the UK, a quarter of jobs created are unstable with little protections afforded to the employees. German economist Marcel Fratzscher is interviewed.
