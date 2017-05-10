Watch: 'I leave my past to historians', says Josie Muscat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Josie Muscat made a surprise return to the Nationalist Party fold last week, with the party announcing him as one of its electoral candidates.

His return comes after a 30-year absence, during which the Żabbar doctor transformed private healthcare in Malta, set up the Eden foundation and led the far-right Alleanza Nazzjonali.

His views on domestic violence, gay rights and asylum seeking policy have raised eyebrows in the past, but in this Times Talk interview Dr Muscat says all that is behind him and that he will henceforth set his personal opinions aside and abide by party rules.

Dr Muscat tells Bertrand Borg he is "very worried" about the path the country has taken and has some choice words for empty promises made to people living in Malta's south, from talk of a hospital at Smart City to grand designs about a marina in Marsascala.