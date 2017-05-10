Italy’s Nastasi completes double

The International Open and Grand Prix of Malta, held under the auspices of the Federation of International Sport Table Football, was held in Malta earlier this month.

The tournaments attracted a good number of participants in different age categories.

In the International Open, Italy’s Massimiliano Nastasi took the honours in the Open class when he defeated Derek Conti 7-4.

In the last four Nastasi ousted Belgium’s Sebastian Sheen, of Belgium, while Conti defeated Italy’s Saverio Bari.

The veteran category featured an all-Maltese final, with Jason Pisani needing a golden goal to edge Charles Aquilina in a seven-goal thriller.

Alessandro Natoli won the U-19 category after defeating Jamie Bonnici 5-1 in the final. Bonnici made up for this upset when he won the U-15 class on goal difference from Riccardo Natoli.

Nastasi made it two titles in a row when he won the Grand Prix of Malta Open category. This time, the Italian defeated Angelo Borg 2-1.

Mario Camilleri won the veterans category after a penalty shoot-out victory over Jason Pisani.

Local youngster Jurgen Balzan won the Under 19 class following a1-0 win over Alessandro Natoli while Riccardo Natoli again took the honours in the U-15 section ahead of Bonnici.

Valletta SC won the team competition after finishing ahead of Team Stembert (Belgium), Messina SSC (Italy), Valletta Lions TFC and Bormla SC.

For Valletta this was their sixth successive title success.