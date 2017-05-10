Discussion on modern and contemporary art in Malta

The Gabriel Caruana Foundation, established in 2016 as a voluntary organisation, aims to preserve and promote the modern and contemporary artistic heritage and legacy of Maltese artists through a number of initiatives and projects.

One of the projects, Art Links, aims to further the discussion and awareness on modern and contemporary art in Malta. The project includes the development of the foundation’s website and talks on art research, cultural heritage legislation and intellectual property rights.

The foundation has invited Stanley Joe Portelli to deliver the second talk of the Art Links project. The talk will provide a short history of the development of the Cultural Heritage Legislation in Malta, a comparative study of the Cultural Heritage Legislation in Malta with that of Italy and France, and whether the law protects contemporary artists and their artistic output and legacy.

The event is being held today at Studio B, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 6.30pm. For more information, visti www.kreattivita.org.