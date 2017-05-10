Announcements

GRIFFITHS. On May 6, at Prince of Wales Care Home, Sliema, Dr MARY GRIFFITHS of St Julians, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves behind Margaret, her dearest daughter, William, her dearest son and his wife Lucy, Henry, her beloved granddaughter Chantal and her husband James, her beloved grandson Robin and his partner Stephanie, her great-grandsons William and Oliver, her brother-in-law Gerald, her sisters-in-law Mary, Dolly, Inez and Josephine, her nephews and nieces, Connie, Josephine, Mary, Lillian, Victor, Philip, Geraldine, Josette, Raymond, Maureen, Pierre, Cecilia, Graziella, Sandra, Joanne, Louise, Vicky and William, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, May 12 at 8.30am for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Physically Handicapped Rehabilitation Fund, Paola, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On Monday, May 8, at Gozo General Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 87. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doris, his brother Salvu and his wife Maria, Antoinette, widow of his brother Francis, in-laws, amongst whom Mgr. Joseph Grech, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, May 10 at 5pm for Kerċem parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation, Għajnsielem, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA SAVONA – LILIANA. With gratitude for the wonderful memories. A Mass in her memory will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at the chapel of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun.

VINCENTI KIND. In loving memory of our grandmother CARMELINA on the 54th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Suzanne and Marie Claire.

VINCENTI KIND. Remembering CARMELINA, today the 54th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Anne and family.