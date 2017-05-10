Accordion player on his final great voyage is the star of Los Viajes del Viento

Marciano Martinez and Yull Nunez (right) in Los Viajes del Viento.

In the 2009 road movie from Colombian film-maker Ciro Guerra, Ignacio Carrillo (Marciano Martinez) has been a travelling musician most of his adult life, playing his accordion for anyone who will listen as he wanders from town to town. But after the death of his wife, Ignacio has fallen into a deep depression and he decided to give up music.

As he gives up his old way of life, Ignacio sets out on a journey to give his instrument back to the man who taught him to play many years before, but a young man named Fermin Morales (Yull Nunez) invites himself along for the ride. Ignacio doesn’t have much use for Fermin and, while the young man is eager to learn the accordion, it’s obvious he has no aptitude for music. But Fermin is persistent, and when bandits steal Ignacio’s instrument, the youngster sees an opportunity to prove himself by recovering the lost accordion.

Los Viajes del Viento (The Wind Journeys) was an official selection at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened as part of the Un Certain Regard programme.

The film is being screened at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. Tickets may be obtained online from www.kreattiva.org.