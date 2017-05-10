Young citizens must vote too

To live in a democracy is a very hard-earned and achieved privilege, especially in these times of uncertainty, with the number of politically destabilised countries increasing around the globe. Unfortunately, many millennials and those younger may not be aware of this reality, as their focus may be on other things, such as graduating or establishing a career.

One cannot blame them for not appreciating this privilege, as democracy is taken for granted. On the contrary they may tend to be cynical, weary and even disenchanted.

Many of the young in the UK have, after the Brexit referendum, been lamenting that their future has been “ruined” by selfish older voters, who probably won’t live to see the full extent of the damage the outcome will cause. Subsequently, the general reaction to this gripe was: “If you’re so upset by the outcome of the Brexit referendum, then why didn’t you get out and vote?”

This reaction is so very right. Every vote counts. It’s a fallacy to shirk one’s responsibility and then blame others.

In Malta, the recent rate of unearthing one rotten corruption scandal after another has become too fast for many to fully digest. I think it’s understandable that some of our youth have become disillusioned with politics. They have had enough. They are feeling paralysed, unable to judge and contribute to an urgently needed change for serious good governance and transparency.

Unfortunately, the trust in institutions, and I dare add in democracy, has visibly declined to a point of almost no return

They have been numbed or blinded to the reality of the long-term, damaging effects to Malta’s reputation, economy and future opportunities. Their opportunities!

Will they ever again be able to be proud of being Maltese, of being respected and trusted when working or dealing within the EU or globally, for that matter? Is Malta condemned to be associated with scandals and corruption, or will we ever win back our respect?

The challenge of restoring trust in local politics and institutions is not going to be easily achieved We all know that society needs trust to function properly and thrive. While being far from perfect, the institutions of democracy are crucial to the well-being of any society.

Unfortunately, the trust in institutions, and I dare add in democracy, has visibly declined to a point of almost no return. The fate of our country appears to be at an important crossroads.

This begs an important question: is democracy a good or bad system for our society, our future and the generations to come?

I refer to two momentous quotes from a very successful and wise politician, the former British prime minister Winston Churchill:

“Many forms of government have been tried and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

“Democracy is no harlot to be picked up in the street by a man with a tommy gun. I trust the people, the mass of the people, in almost any country, but I like to make sure that it is the people and not a gang of bandits from the mountains or the countryside who think that by violence they can overturn constituted authority.”

It is a fact that the systems we have developed and implemented over time, democracy, laws and institutions, are not bad – so far the best we have. They are not the problem. The problem is their abuse. We very frequently find corruption all around the world, and it’s always the same. It undermines credibility, ethics and morals. It grants favours to a few and betrays the people and hardworking taxpayers. We all agree it is hard to get rid of.

But it is even worse and even more irresponsible when we, the citizens, do nothing to curb the abuse of our hard-earned democracy, established institutions and law enforcement.

In the light of the recent blows to the health of our Maltese democracy, it is more important than ever to exercise our democratic right, privilege and duty to vote. Let Brexit be a lesson against the apathy of youth.

The fate of a country, and possibly the aspirations of an entire, historically war-torn continent, were decided by disgruntled and poorly informed citizens. After all, it is the young people who will live with the consequences longest.

Putting our distrust and skepticism of politics into perspective and making our voices heard, in the interest of the future of our country, is our duty.

Without a shadow of a doubt it is not okay to miss the chance to have a say and wake up on June 4 and feel others may have decided your future for you. In the end, every voter and every vote counts equally in a democracy.

Everyone should unceasingly en-courage and motivate the young to go and vote. It is vital that we all understand and respect that they are the ones who will keep developing our democratic systems and build Malta’s future.

Their say, contribution and involvement, as voters, is of the highest importance and value to any democratic country and to the legacy of their unborn descendants.

Helga Ellul is a former president of the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, past managing director of Playmobil Malta and current president of CORE platform, the national CSR platform.