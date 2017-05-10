There’s only one solution

If a gang of criminals presented you with the ‘opportunity’ to earn extra cash in return for assisting them to gain access to a bank they want to rob, would you assist them?

Would you reason that it’s worth the risk? Would you reason that what matters is that you are earning extra cash and making the most out of the ‘opportunity’?

I am convinced that anyone in his right mind and with strong moral values would not only turn down the offer but would in fact report such criminal activity and intent to the authorities.

The above is very similar to the choice that the electorate is facing.

There seems to be public consensus that some of those leading the country are corrupt. There is ample evidence and even proof in some cases and too many ‘coincidences’ in some others giving the electorate every right to conclude that in many instances for some people corruption has not only become rife but seems to be the order of the day .

Consequently, the general feeling is that something is terribly wrong. The fact that we are going to the polls a year early, with the Prime Minister rushing to call a snap election as soon as legally possible, proves this.

It is immensely worrying to witness these institutions fail so miserably for this seriously undermines democracy. Who can we turn to?

The Labour Party and its diehard followers are not arguing against the claims of corruption. Rather, they seem to argue that corruption is irrelevant as an issue so long as the economy is performing well with the public happy with what it is earning. They seem to justify having a country led by people who, by public consensus, are dishonest if not also corrupt.

Therefore, in terms of our bank robbery analogy, these diehards would find no problem in assisting the criminal gang gain access to the bank because personal gain makes it worthwhile. This line of reasoning is indeed shocking.

Principles and values: it is shocking to see how easily some people ignore those basic values and fundamental principles that we would like to see our children embrace and practise throughout their lifetime: honesty, integrity, respect, decency, common good and justice.

It is even more shocking to find that some people are not only disregarding such values but are justifying and accepting as a matter of course greed, corruption and wrongdoing.

Democracy: as mentioned earlier, any sensible, self-respecting person who also respects others would not only turn down a gang’s proposal to assist in robbing a bank but would report such criminal activity to the authorities. This same notion has emerged as the major problem with Joseph Muscat’s government.

There is general consensus and even proof that the country’s institutions have failed terribly in their duty towards the public and are in fact turning a blind eye if not defending wrongdoing: the Police Force, the MFSA, the FIAU, the Auditor General, not to mention the theatrics that took place in the AFM that was consistently used and abused as a tool to give promotions and thank the labour party faithful.

It is immensely worrying to witness these institutions fail so miserably for this seriously undermines democracy. Who can we turn to? Who can we trust? Who is going to safeguard our interests?

Financial services: our country’s reputation is crucial to the continued success of our financial services industry which, in turn, is crucial to the success and prosperity of our nation. We must not underestimate the ease with which such firms can close shop and depart from Malta.

They can do so overnight. Putting it mildly, if this were to happen, the repercussions would be catastrophic. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that such allegations as have emerged in recent months are convincingly put to bed as soon as possible.

A Labour victory at the polls is not going to end this saga. Panama and corruption will continue to haunt Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Brian Tonna for ever. Consequently, a Labour Party victory in the forthcoming general elections will throw the country into serious difficulties, similar to the ones faced between 1981 and 1987.

A new PN administration is the solution to ensure that Malta continues to prosper and thrive with serious, experienced, capable and honest leadership.

Muscat claimed he would be out of the picture if he loses. That is in fact, exactly what the country needs.

Noel Muscat is mayor of Swieqi and PN candidate on the 9th and 10th districts.