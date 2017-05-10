China wants national anthem sung, but only at certain speed

Photo: Shutterstock

China's national anthem has already been victim to many restrictive measures, however a new law, regarding the tempo at which it is to be sung, is being planned, according to Sky News.

Aside from having been banned at weddings and funerals throughout the country, the anthem will soon be restricted further by way of a new regulation that prevents the ballad being "casually used and sung in an unsolemn manner", Xinhua news agency has claimed.

March of The Volunteers has been surrounded by concerns that it is "not universally respected and cherished" to the expected degree. The additional law will put those who disregard it in a "damaging situation".

Incidences where people have been seen laughing during the song have been described by the state media as "chaos".

Beijing set out regulations which banned the anthem to be used as "private entertainment" in 2014, making it only acceptable for the song to be played at major sporting and diplomatic events.

March of The Volunteers, which has been in place as the country's national anthem since 1982, encourages citizens to march towards a new nation.

The draft bill will begin the submission process next month, starting with its first reading.