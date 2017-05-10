University research projects awarded €240,000

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Four university research projects chosen from 108 submissions will be getting €60,000 each to help with their costs.

The winners were Neville Vassallo from the Department of Physiology & Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine & Surgery; Cyril Spiteri Staines from the Department of Electrical Power Conversion, Faculty of Engineering; Marie Briguglio, from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy; and Ruben Gatt from the Metamaterials Unit, Faculty of Science.

The University of Malta recently launched a new pilot programme giving €60,000 over two years to four projects to cover expenses and costs such as those for research assistants, data gathering and surveys, software, consumables, conferences, dissemination and outreach etc.

The projects will be financed through additional funds allocated for this purpose to the University Research Fund.