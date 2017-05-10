Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says prospects that Malta’s lucrative financial industry would benefit from Brexit continued to dampen yesterday as worldwide UK insurer Hiscox announced it will not continue with talks to relocate to Malta as it has decided to move to Luxembourg. In another story, the newspaper says the European Greens have asked the European Parliament plenary to hold an urgent debate about money laundering allegations involving Maltese politically exposed persons.

MaltaToday says that elusive evidence for a 2012 loan led the Financial Intelligence Advisory Unit to request a police investigation.

The Malta Independent says Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has overtaken his colleagues as being the top performing minister followed by Health Minister Chris Fearne. The Prime Minister failed to make it to the top five.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s proposals in favour of the workers.

L-Orizzont accuses Opposition leader Simon Busuttil of attacking the General Workers Union with lies.