Three Ukrainians arrested at sea by the AFM, accused of people smuggling

Three Ukranian men who were arrested at sea, were taken to court this afternoon and accused of people smuggling.

Ilyya Iosifov 28, Valentyn Mykhenvych, 25 and Roman Koloshva, 28 were detained in Maltese territorial waters on the yacht Vino Tinto II in an operation by the Armed Forces of Malta, executing a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Sicilian court just minutes earlier.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea heard how the yacht was intercepted en route to Italy from Turkey. The men were arrested on the strength of the warrant, which was issued following a Schengen Information System alert from EU border security agency Frontex.

It is believed that 35 people who were on the vessel were to have been dropped off in Syracuse.

The men were arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea and charged with offences relating to the trafficking of human beings. A Russian language interpreter translated the proceedings for the accused men.

Inspector Mario Cuschieri informed the magistrate that he had personally served the men with a copy of the European Arrest Warrant.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna exhibited photos of the yacht, together with a black satchel recovered from inside the craft, a number of mobile phones, Ukrainian passports and travel documents. A number of personal electronic equipment items and effects were also exhibited, together with cash.

A number of personal electronic equipment items and effects were also exhibited, together with 725 Ukrainian Hryvnya - equivalent to around €25, €385, US$50 and 560 Turkish lira in loose cash.

Bail was not requested.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted. Inspector Dr. Mario Cuschieri and lawyer Nadia Attard appeared on behalf of the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alfred Abela, Mario Mifsud, Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the men.