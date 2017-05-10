Advert
Teenage girl seriously injured in Għajn Dwieli tunnel crash

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured this evening when two cars collided in the Għajn Dwieli tunnel.

The accident happened at about 9.30pm.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to free the girl from the wreckage of one of the cars.

A man was also hospitalised.

