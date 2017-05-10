Registration tax refunds for 2006 vehicles out this week, Transport Ministry says

More than 6,300 people who registered their vehicles in 2006 will be receiving a refund on extra registration tax this week, the Transport Ministry announced.

People eligible for a refund would be receiving a cheque in the post, the ministry said.

The refunds are part of a seven-year scheme for vehicles registered between May 1, 2004 and December 31, 2008 which has seen refunds being issued in each of the past few years. The European Commission had declared, back in 2009, that it was illegal to include registration tax in the taxable amount of VAT levied on car sales.

In a statement announcing the refunds, the Transport Ministry said that over the four years of this legislature, around €14 million had been paid out in registration tax refunds.

The same process would be adopted for vehicles registered in 2007 and 2008, "until all money has been paid to all eligible applicants," the ministry said.