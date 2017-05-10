PN took 'fundamentalist” positions, PM says

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this evening said the Nationalist Party had taken “fundamentalist” positions on a number of social issues this legislature.

Addressing party supporters at a political rally in Iklin, Dr Muscat said the Labour Party in government had encouraged public debate on ethical matters facing the country.

The PN in Opposition, however, had been less progressive on matters such as the morning after pill, he said.

“We are unequivocal and want to remain on the road of ethical scientific progress… The problem with others is that they have spent their time mudslinging and tarnishing Malta’s name every chance they got,” he said, adding that the Opposition had allowed conventional ideas to influence their position on social matters.

Dr Muscat also laid a dig at a Nationalist Party proposal to reimburse people for an increase in social housing prices.

Dr Muscat said that not only had the prices been increased by the previous administration, but the current government had already started sending out refunds of the increase.

“Don’t worry about the first 100 days, we’ve already done it,” Dr Muscat said, holding up a copy of one such cheque sent out to tenants.