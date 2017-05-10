PN, PL pledge to ease the red tape on DJ parties

Local DJs are complaining that organising a party carries an expensive administrative burden.

Both main political parties have pledged to address the red tape that holds local DJs back from organising parties, the Times of Malta can report.

DJ Joven Grech, better known by his musical alias, Tenishia, yesterday told this newspaper he had met with both Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela to vent his frustration over the stringent regulations DJs face when organising events.

DJs seeking to organise a party at a location not currently covered with a permit need to apply around 10 weeks before and get the thumbs up from six different authorities. Mr Grech said that if he wanted to hold a party at an outdoor location, he had to get his hands on an official site plan, along with proof of occupancy.

As you can see, this is ridiculous. How can we be expected to do all of this for a simple party?

He would also have to get a €500,000 insurance policy, irrespective of the number of people expected to attend, along with an estimate of the number of people per square metre. That is not all. DJs are also expected to provide a certificate from an electrical engineer and a health and safety certificate, along with VAT documentation and an €11,000 bank guarantee.

DJs hoping to organise a party also have to ensure medical professionals are on site, as well as an ambulance.

“As you can see, this is ridiculous. How can we be expected to do all of this for a simple party, irrespective of the size and type of party we are organising?” Mr Grech said.

He took to social media to vent his frustration over the situation earlier this week, questioning how political parties were able to organise large rallies with ease while he had to jump through hoops to get his hands on the coveted party permit.

The popular DJ’s public post quickly gained traction, with nearly 500 likes, dozens of comments and several shares.

In the social media post, Mr Grech lamented that both political parties had organised several mass meetings which did not appear to pass the same rigorous requirements DJs had to, despite playing music and selling alcohol during the meetings.

He told the Times of Malta that it had not been long before he was approached by both parties to discuss the matter.

“They were both open to discussing the situation, and I think we are finally going to see an end to a situation which is putting many people off getting into DJing,” he said.