PN launches housing proposals

The Nationalist Party’s proposals for the housing sector were presented by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil this morning.

Addressing a news conference, Dr Busuttil said a Nationalist government would embark on a social housing building programme using public-private partnerships. Such housing would be made available to people who couldn't afford to buy accommodation from the private sector.

He noted that the Labour government had not built a single apartment for social housing.

A Nationalist government would also reimburse people forced to pay an increase in rental prices under this government.

Another measure would see the Housing Authority again renting accommodation from the private sector to make this available as social housing.

A Nationalist government, Dr Busuttil said, would increase the subsidy given to people renting from the private sector and revise the rentals scheme for more people to benefit from the subsidy, which would also be increased.

He said that a constitutional court decision had left the elderly at risk of ending up without a home. A Nationalist government would look into ways of preventing this.

People, he said, should not be able to lose their peace of mind because of the fear of ending up without a home.

A Nationalist government would also use profits made by the Lands Authority to pay those whose land was expropriated and were still waiting for compensation.

His government would retain an incentive for first-time buyers introduced by this government exempting them from tax on their first property up to the first €150,000. It would also extend this measure to divorced or separated couples.

A Nationalist government would also increase assistance to non-governmental organisations working with the homeless, reducing their water and electricity rates and increasing social and community workers services.

