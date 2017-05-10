Advert
Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 17:23

Hoodie-wearing thief holds up Msida greengrocer

RIU officers rushed to the scene.

A Maltese-speaking man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing an Msida greengrocer this afternoon. 

The man, who was wearing a hoodie and armed with a knife, entered the establishment on Triq L-Isqof FS Caruana at around 5pm. 

The thief made a quick getaway before Rapid Intervention Unit officers reached the scene. 

 

