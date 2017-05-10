Hoodie-wearing thief holds up Msida greengrocer
A Maltese-speaking man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing an Msida greengrocer this afternoon.
The man, who was wearing a hoodie and armed with a knife, entered the establishment on Triq L-Isqof FS Caruana at around 5pm.
The thief made a quick getaway before Rapid Intervention Unit officers reached the scene.
