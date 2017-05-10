Cardona to contest the 11th district along with the 8th
Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona has announced he will be a candidate on the 11th district, along with the eighth district (Birkirkara), which he has always contested.
In a Facebook post, Dr Cardona said that the Labour leadership had decided he should feature on the 11th district to strengthen the Labour line-up there and send a message of confidence in Dr Muscat in a district which will also be contested by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.
The eleventh district is formed of Mosta, Burmarrad, Attard and Mdina.
