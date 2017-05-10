Car chase leads to drug haul

A teenager from Għaxaq was remanded in custody after a movie-like car chase yesterday morning through the streets of Floriana.

Aidan Bartolo, 19, was arrested in the early hours after arousing the suspicion of two police officers who spotted him while out on night patrol. Upon sensing their presence, the young man fled the scene at the wheel of his father’s car with the police in tow. In the movie-like car chase which ensued, the teenager even ran a red light.

The suspect was finally apprehended near the Blata l-Bajda Park and Ride. A search of his vehicle yielded 31 sachets of cocaine and five mobile phones, the prosecution explained.

After being arrested and interrogated, the teenager was today arraigned and charged with aggravated drug possession. He was also charged with having violated an earlier suspended sentence delivered last November, and with breaching bail conditions which laid down that he had to be at home between 9pm and 5.30am.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard the man plead guilty with both prosecution and defence suggesting that he ought to receive a two-year prison sentence. An additional 15-month suspended jail term from an earlier judgment was also brought into effect.

The court will deliver judgment next Monday.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted and lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili were defence counsel.