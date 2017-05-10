Advert
Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 18:25

AD complains of being left out of TV debates

Arnold Cassola.

Arnold Cassola.

Alternattiva Demokratika complained today that the Broadcasting Authority has excluded it from TV debates during the electoral campaign. On the other hand, the PN and PL will have four debates between them and a press conference each.

Arnold Cassola, party chairman, said the Broadcasting Authority, with half of the members nominated by the PN and the other half by the PL, was showing that it was there only to accommodate the two bigger parties. This, despite the fact that they own a TV and radio station each.

"The Broadcasting Authority has lost all sense of dignity, and will therefore not allow the Maltese people to listen to and compare the different views of the different parties," AD said. 

