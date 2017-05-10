€2.5 million revamp of The Victoria Hotel completed
A €2.5 million refurbishment project at The Victoria Hotel in Sliema was completed today.
The four-star hotel forms part of the AX Hotels group.
Kevin Callus, the hotel's manager, said at a ceremony that extensive works were carried out in the lobby, the Copperfield’s Restaurant, the Penny Black Bar, the guest rooms, gym, indoor pool and conference hall.
The Victoria Hotel project was the second major investment by AX Hotels in two
years, following a €9 million refurbishment at the Seashells Resort at Suncrest.
Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said AX Hotels for their work.
AX Hotels operates five hotels; two resorts, two city hotels and a palazzo. It will open two boutique hotels in Valletta in the coming months.
