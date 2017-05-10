Votes count
I refer to what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said when speaking on Reno Bugeja’s Dissett (May 3) in the sense that he will tie his political future to the general election, also adding that he would be gone if he lost at the polls.
This being so, it is a further incentive for people not to vote for him.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.