The day after
Workers day, Monday May 1, 2017 was an auspicious day.
Valletta saw in its streets an avalanche of people descending on Castille Place.
Regrettably people leave trash in their tracks. Mountains of it.
But the day after Valletta saw another sight. The same streets, the same piazza spotlessly clean.
All this thanks to the effective efforts of workers. Thank you.
We are grateful to you for delivering. Keep it up.
