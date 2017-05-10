Poetic justice
If the Nationalist Party wins the forthcoming election and sends Joseph Muscat and his corrupt government to oblivion where they belong, Simon Busuttil will become the de facto president of the Council of the European Union for the remainder of the term.
Now wouldn’t that be poetic justice par excellence?
