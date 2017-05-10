Many remember a particular parliamentary sitting during which Minister Within the Office of the Prime Miniser Konrad Mizzi started calling the leader of the Opposition names, accusing him of not being fit for purpose.

Months have passed and the Maltese are now faced with a general election almost a year before its due date. No wonder those with a sane mind are asking why with the Labour Party elected with nearly 36,000 majority, millions of euro to its credit, countless projects at hand, and an excellent economy, Joseph Muscat did not manage his full term in office and called for an early election.

Only time will tell who is not fit for purpose. Prior 2013, Muscat promised heaven on earth, promises which have not been kept and which are being repeated now.

If I am not mistaken good governance, accountability, transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption, have been conveniently left out.

No one will blame him as Castille is engulfed in corruption and has become the order of the day.

One also fails to understand why Muscat’s supporters during May Day’s meeting at Valletta started clapping and giving him a standing ovation when he announced that elections would be held on June 3.

Is it because he is afraid of the outcome of the investigation?