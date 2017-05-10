Simon Busuttil and Kristina Chetcuti had every reason to share their broad genuine smiles with the massive crowd of enthusiastic and hopeful people for a better future on May 1.

They both inspire credibility. The people’s presence and participation in St Julian’s was indicative of Busuttil’s widely acknowledged leadership. Equally the people stand to benefit from Chetcuti’s authentic interest in the people’s needs particularly the vulnerable and therefore an inclusive society.

Her refreshing lack of pretension guarantees a contribution towards the common good in the most modest and effective manner for afair distribution of wealth and a tranquil and happy lifestyle.

In a recent article ‘More money doesn’t lead to happiness’ (April 23) she refers to the concept of lagom – a term that represents the Swedish cultural and social ideals of equality and fairness. It encourages modesty and teamwork and discourages bling. The word also means adequate or around the team which essentially means that when something is passed around such as beer or Twistees one should only take a sip so that no one is left without.

This concept is very significant and in line with what Busuttil believes – let us all succeed together. When we choose Malta over Muscat’s personal interests we are opting for – as Chetcuti writes in the same article – strong ethical and moral structures in place to curb corruption such as an independent and efficient police force, total disclosure of national deals to the public and authorities which respect the media. This ensures long-term stability and a flourishing economy.

This country needs to have such authentic people at the top. The electorate will shortly have the power to bring about this reality and to regain the reputation Malta deserves.