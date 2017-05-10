Sporting briefs

Accrington: Accrington chairman Andy Holt has launched a scathing attack on the Premier League over the size of contracts paid to top-flight players and their agents. In a series of furious tweets, Holt repeatedly accused the Premier League of “destroying the game” by allowing such wealth to accumulate at its top end. Holt tweeted: “Hang your heads in shame @premierleague you are an absolute disgrace to English football.”

Freiburg: Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow has extended his stay with the Bundesliga outfit. The 24-year-old made his debut in 2014 and, after a year on loan at Arminia Bielefeld, he returned to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to help the club win promotion and has started every Bundesliga game this season as Christian Streich’s men battle for a Europa League place.

Cavani: Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani could return to his former club Napoli after his contract with the Ligue 1 club ends in 2020, he said yesterday. The Uruguay international renewed his contract with PSG in April. He has scored a record 128 goals in 195 competitive games for the Paris-based club.

Weidenfeller: Veteran goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has signed a new contract at Borussia Dortmund that will keep him with the Bundesliga giants until 2018. The 36-year-old is Dortmund’s longest serving player having joined the club in 2002 and has made the second most appearances in club history, although he has played back-up since the signing of Roman Burki in 2015.

Gilmour: Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign 15-year-old playmaker Billy Gilmour from Rangers. Gers had been desperate to cling on to the highly-rated Scotland Under-17 international, but they have now admitted defeat after the schoolboy prospect made it clear he wanted to move to the academy set-up at Stamford Bridge. A fee worth £500,000 has now been agreed between the clubs.