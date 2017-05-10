Kristensen named MFPA Player of the Year

Bjorn Kristensen

The MFPA Awards, celebrates the beautiful game and the players that are at the very heart of it.

Organised by the Maltese Football Players Association (MFPA), the fourth edition of the awards were attended by football’s local elite.

The ceremony saw 24 awards given to the best talent in local football, as decided by their peers.

In an address that highlighted the advancements achieved through MFPA’s collaboration with MFA’s Social Dialogue Board, Carlo Mamo, the MFPA general secretary called on to football fans to embrace the changes proposed by MFPA for the proper development of players.

“MFPA has been calling for the removal of the parameters system for years,” he said.

“Such a system discriminates Maltese players, because it is illegal elsewhere in the world. It hampers local talent and obstructs the progress of Maltese football.

“Progress cannot be achieved without change.”

The evening culminated to the most prestigious award of the night, with Bjorn Kristensen crowned as the MFPA Best Player for 2016/2017.

The Hibernians midfielder becomes the first winner to take home the new trophy, launched by the MFPA, for its most significant award.

A visibly proud Kristensen, thanked the MFPA for the award, and his peers for the recognition.

MFPA awards winners



Best coach: Mark Miller

Best referee: Alan Mario Sant.

Best First Division Player: Juninho Cabral.

Best Female Player: Stephania Farrugia.

Best Futsal Player: Everton Da Silva Santos.

Best Young Goalkeeper: Jake Galea.

Best Young Defender: Daniel Zerafa.

Best Young Midfielder: Jake Grech.

Best Young Forward: Jurgen Degabriele.

MFPA Special Award: Swieqi United.

Merit Award: Tony Gambin.

Best Young player: J. Degabriele.

Best Player: B. Kristensen.

Best XI: D. Bartkus; L. Aguirre, M. Dias, R. Soares, J. Caruana, B. Kristensen, J. Lima, A. Da Silva Souza, G. Sciberras, J.P. Farrugia, B. Kaljevic.