Inter part ways with manager Pioli

Inter have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement last night.

It was Inter’s second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A.

Pioli succeeded Frank de Boer in November and got off to a promising start by winning eight of his first 10 league games in charge.

That ignited a push for a return to the Champions League although those hopes were extinguished by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria at the start of April, the first of five losses in their next six games.

“FC Internazionale announce that coach Stefano Pioli has been removed from his position along with his technical staff,” a club statement said.

“Inter thank Stefano and his collaborators for the dedication and hard work done for the club during the last six months of what has proved to be a difficult season.

“The current Primavera Coach, Stefano Vecchi, has been given the first team with immediate effect and for the three games still to play this season.

“The club will start from now to prepare for the next sporting season.”