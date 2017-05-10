Ghedin calls up Beerman, Degabriele in provisional squad

National coach Pietro Ghedin has named a provisional squad of 31 players ahead of Malta’s two international games against Ukraine and Slovenia next month. Malta will play a friendly game against Ukraine in Graz, Austria, on June 6 followed by the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in Ljubljana four days later.

Ghedin has included Myles Beerman in his initial selection after the young wing-back impressed with a series of positive performances for the senior team of Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premier League.

Beerman, 18, has represented Malta in every age-group at youth level but this is the first time he has been promoted to the senior squad.

Jurgen Degabriele, the young Hibernians forward who played a key role in his club’s Premier League success, has also been named in Ghedin’s provisional squad.

Like Beerman, Degabriele has played for Malta in every age category at youth level.

The 20-year-old forward finished second in the top scorers list of the 2016/17 Premier League with a total of 16 goals.

Ghedin has also picked several players who were in his first Malta ‘B’ squad in March, the likes of Xewkija Tigers goalkeeper Steve Sultana, Sacha Borg, of Tarxien Rainbows, St Andrews duo Dale Camilleri and Michael Johnson, Hibernians midfielder Johann Bezzina, and Balzan forward Lydon Micallef.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: H. Bonello (Birkirkara); A. Hogg (Hibs); S. Sultana (Xewkija Tigers).

Defenders: A. Agius (Hibernians); S. Arab (Balzan); M. Beerman (Rangers); S. Borg (Valletta); S. Borg (Tarxien Rainbows); J. Borg (Gżira United); R. Camilleri (Valletta); C. Failla (Hibernians); C. Gatt Baldacchino (Gżira United); M. Johnson (St Andrews); S. Magri (Dover Athletic); Z. Muscat (Arezzo); A. Muscat (Sliema Wanderers); J. Zerafa (Birkirkara).

Midfielders: D. Camilleri (St Andrews); J. Bezzina (Hibernians); R. Fenech (Balzan); P. Fenech (Balzan); B. Kristensen (Hibernians); S. Pisani (Floriana); R. Scicluna (Birkirkara).

Forwards: J. Degabriele (Hibernians); A. Effiong (Balzan); L. Gambin (Luton Town); L. Micallef (Balzan); M. Mifsud (Valletta); L. Montebello (Valletta); A. Schembri (Boavista).