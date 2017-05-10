BOV introduces card activation security feature

Bank of Valletta has introduced an activation process across its range of credit and debit cards, providing customers with an additional level of security from fraudsters.

The one-time, one-step process is intended to safeguard BOV customers against unauthorised use of their cards, BOV electronic banking executive Ivo Camilleri said.

Cardholders asked to activate their card can do so either by SMS or by calling the bank's customer service centre. Step-by-step instructions are dispatched with the card itself, a bank spokesperson explained.

For further details or clarifications, visit the bank's website or contact its customer services centre on 2131 2020.