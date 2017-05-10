Australia among the finalists for the Eurovision

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Kiev last night, when ten countries out of 18 were selected for Saturday's final.

They are Moldova: Hey Mamma by Sunstroke Project; Azerbaijan: Skeletons by Dihaj; Greece: This Is Love by Demy; Sweden: I Can’t Go On by Robin Bengtsson; Portugal: Amar Pelos Dois by Salvador Sobral; Poland: Flashlight by Kasia Moś; Armenia: Fly With Me by Artsvik; Australia: Don’t Come Easy by Isaiah; Cyprus: Gravity by Hovig; and Belgium: City Lights by Blanche.

There was disappointment on social media that the Montenegro entry (above) did not make it. The Daily Telegraph in its commentary said: "Many Eurovision fans will be gutted that Montegro's act, Slavko Kalezić, didn't qualify for the final. He sung a nonsensical song and accompanied it with freestyle dancing, including spinning around his metre-long hair plait above his head. It was classic bonkers Eurovision, but sadly the voters didn't see it that way, and he'll now be heading home. A travesty."

Another 10 countries will be selected in the second semi-final tomorrow. Malta's Claudia Faniello will be fourth on the stage with her song Breathlessly.

Also in the finals will be the 'big five' countries that contribute most funds to the European Broadcasting Union - the UK, German, France, Italy and Spain.

Times of Malta will live-text tomorrow's show.