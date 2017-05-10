Alfred Sant's play being performed in Paris

Alfred Sant’s best selling play Fid-Dell tal-Katidral (Dans l’Ombre de La Cathédrale) is being performed in Montrouge, a major commune in south Paris, at the eighth edition of the European week.

A series of cultural, political and social events related to Malta, commemorating its Presidency of the European Union, are being held between tomorrow and Saturday.

Fid-Dell tal-Katidral was first published in 1994. It won second prize in a national playwriting competition in 1976 and was then performed at the University Theatre under the direction of Joe Friggieri.

The French version of the play will be staged on Friday at Le Beffroi, Montrouge’s main cultural centre. It has been translated by Charles Briffa, adapted, and will be directed by Anne Bérélowitch and performed by the group Instant MIX.

The commune of Montrouge invited Dr Sant to be the main speaker during a roundtable discussion on ‘Malta, Europe and Immigration’ at the Lycée Maurice Genevoix tomorrow. The audience will discuss the challenges brought about by immigration and the stakes and prospects facing Malta in particular.

The Malta week at Montrouge also includes a concert by the Orchestre d’Harmonie de Montrouge which will interpret the national anthems of EU member states, the projection of the Maltese film Simshar and the presentation of various information stands to promote Malta as a tourist destination in the centre of the Mediterranean.