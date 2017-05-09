Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 13:58

Russia shows off military might at Red Square parade

Russia held its annual military parade through Moscow's Red Square today.

The event commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in the Second World War.

President Vladimir Putin looked on from a tribune filled with Soviet war veterans along with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, who became the first Moldovan leader to attend the event in 15 years.

Speaking at the event, Putin said "this horrible tragedy was not prevented first of all because of the silent agreement with the criminal ideology of racial superiority and because of the disunity of the world's leading countries".

Cloudy, cold weather in Moscow forced parade organisers to cancel the air force show which traditionally follows the parade on the ground.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Macron wins French presidency by...

  2. US space plane lands after two-year...

  3. Unmanned US space plane lands after...

  4. President-elect Macron attends WW2...

  5. ISIS leader in Afghanistan confirmed killed

  6. Macron to take time reforming economy in...

  7. Kidnapped Frenchman freed in rescue...

  8. Racist soldier's militant double life...

  9. 50,000 evacuated from homes in Hannover...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed