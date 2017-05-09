Russia shows off military might at Red Square parade

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Russia held its annual military parade through Moscow's Red Square today.

The event commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in the Second World War.

President Vladimir Putin looked on from a tribune filled with Soviet war veterans along with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, who became the first Moldovan leader to attend the event in 15 years.

Speaking at the event, Putin said "this horrible tragedy was not prevented first of all because of the silent agreement with the criminal ideology of racial superiority and because of the disunity of the world's leading countries".

Cloudy, cold weather in Moscow forced parade organisers to cancel the air force show which traditionally follows the parade on the ground.