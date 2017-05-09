Josie Muscat pledges loyalty to PN on Times Talk
Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta
Josie Muscat is no stranger to controversy, but the doctor and medical entrepreneur is keen to distance himself from his contentious past in the run-up to the general election.
The electoral candidate will reappear on the Nationalist Party ticket after a 30-year absence, and in this Times Talk interview he pledged loyalty to the PN and its dictums, regardless of his personal views.
Dr Muscat explained what drove him to reenter the political fold, and the Żabbar native had some strong criticism for empty promises made to people living in the south of Malta over the past decade.
Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.