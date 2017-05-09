Josie Muscat pledges loyalty to PN on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Josie Muscat is no stranger to controversy, but the doctor and medical entrepreneur is keen to distance himself from his contentious past in the run-up to the general election.

The electoral candidate will reappear on the Nationalist Party ticket after a 30-year absence, and in this Times Talk interview he pledged loyalty to the PN and its dictums, regardless of his personal views.

Dr Muscat explained what drove him to reenter the political fold, and the Żabbar native had some strong criticism for empty promises made to people living in the south of Malta over the past decade.

Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta.