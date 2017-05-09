MFA rejects Birkirkara's appeal for UEFA licence

Photo: Facebook/Birkirkara

Valletta FC will be playing Europa League football next season after Birkirkara FC's appeal for a UEFA licence was rejected by local football authorities.

In a brief statement, the Malta Football Association said it had turned down Birkirkara FC's appeal, ratifying the decision taken by the MFA Members Club Licensing Board to deny the club a 2017/18 UEFA licence.

The decision means Birkirkara are locked out of European football for next season, to their fans' dismay and delight of Valletta FC. The club's UEFA licence application was rejected after it was unable to satisfy all the requirements of the licencing process.

Birkirkara ended the 2016/17 Premier League season in third place, three points ahead of Valletta.