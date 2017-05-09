Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 14:26

MFA rejects Birkirkara's appeal for UEFA licence

Decision means Valletta FC will play Europa League football

Photo: Facebook/Birkirkara

Photo: Facebook/Birkirkara

Valletta FC will be playing Europa League football next season after Birkirkara FC's appeal for a UEFA licence was rejected by local football authorities.

In a brief statement, the Malta Football Association said it had turned down Birkirkara FC's appeal, ratifying the decision taken by the MFA Members Club Licensing Board to deny the club a 2017/18 UEFA licence.

The decision means Birkirkara are locked out of European football for next season, to their fans' dismay and delight of Valletta FC. The club's UEFA licence application was rejected after it was unable to satisfy all the requirements of the licencing process. 

Birkirkara ended the 2016/17 Premier League season in third place, three points ahead of Valletta. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MFA rejects Birkirkara's appeal for UEFA...

  2. Historic win for Sliema as Valletta,...

  3. Premier League statistics

  4. Roma dominate Milan in San Siro thrashing

  5. Slick Arsenal end United's unbeaten run

  6. Liverpool miss penalty in scoreless draw...

  7. Chelsea close in on title and condemn...

  8. Hibs’ firepower a decisive factor in...

  9. SK Victoria W. host Floriana in semi-finals

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed